Police offer up to Tk 100,000 rewards for information on election saboteurs

In an effort to curb the ongoing arson attacks ahead of the election, police have announced rewards ranging from Tk 20,000 to Tk 100,000 for specific information about saboteurs planning to disrupt the polls.
In a notice on Friday, the Police Headquarter also said that the identity of the informers will not be revealed.
Voting for the general election is scheduled to be held next Sunday.
On Friday morning, arsonists torched a polling station in Feni’s Sonagazi, burning down important electoral documents.
Earlier on Thursday, four polling stations were also set ablaze in Rajshahi.
Since clashes between the BNP activists and police during their antigovernment rally in Dhaka on Oct 28, nearly 300 vehicles and structures have been set on fire across the country during the party’s transport blockades or hartals, or shutdowns.
As the election has neared, there are reports of arsonists setting fire to the polling centres.
The opposition party has once again called a hartal on Saturday and Sunday in an attempt to disrupt the election.
Law-enforcing agencies have strengthened security surrounding the hartal with the Rapid Action Battalion, Border Guard Bangladesh, Ansar, and the army patrolling the streets and guarding important establishments across the country.