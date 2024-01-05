Police offer up to Tk 100,000 rewards for information on election saboteurs

In an effort to curb the ongoing arson attacks ahead of the election, police have announced rewards ranging from Tk 20,000 to Tk 100,000 for specific information about saboteurs planning to disrupt the polls.

In a notice on Friday, the Police Headquarter also said that the identity of the informers will not be revealed.

Voting for the general election is scheduled to be held next Sunday.

On Friday morning, arsonists torched a polling station in Feni’s Sonagazi, burning down important electoral documents.