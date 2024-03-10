Two sentenced to death for 2018 murder of elderly woman in Chattogram

Rubel lived in the Karnaphuli Colony in Chattoram’s Abhimitra Ghat area, while Abbas lived in the Belal Colony area of the Sadarghat Thana.

“The court sentenced the two suspects to death under Section 302 of the Penal Code. Both of the convicts have also been fined Tk 20,000,” said the court’s Additional Public Prosecutor Dirghatama Barua.

The two suspects also received a three-year prison sentence under Section 201 for hiding the body.

The court acquitted Farhad Hossain, who bought the gold ornaments stolen in the robbery as he was not found to be involved in the killing.

On May 25, 2018, Sen was on a walk in the Naval-2 area of the Sadarghat when she was killed. Her son filed a case over her murder.

APP Barua said that Sen used to go for regular walks in the area and had gone to pick flowers for a puja.

“As she was on her way to pick flowers in the Naval-2 area, Rubel and Abbas grabbed her, took her to an abandoned Pacific Group building, strangled her and hit her on the head, killing her.“

They wrapped her body in a blanket and hid it in the bushes. The suspects gave confessional statements to the court regarding their involvement.”

Sen, whose husband had passed away, lived with her family in a rented home in the Shib Bari Lane area of the port city’s Firingi Bazar.

According to the case documents, Sen left for her morning walk at 6am as she did every day. She usually returned at 8am. When she did not return, her family called her phone at 9am, but found it switched off.