Two sentenced to death for 2018 murder of elderly woman in Chattogram

A Chattogram court has sentenced two men to death for the murder of an elderly woman during a robbery in the city’s Sadarghat area.
Chattogram Sixth Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Begum Sirajam Munira delivered the verdict in the case on Sunday.
The death row convicts have been identified as Md Rubel, 27, and Md Abbas, 30. Rubel is absconding, but Abbas was present in court to hear the verdict and was sent to jail afterwards.
Rubel lived in the Karnaphuli Colony in Chattoram’s Abhimitra Ghat area, while Abbas lived in the Belal Colony area of the Sadarghat Thana.
“The court sentenced the two suspects to death under Section 302 of the Penal Code. Both of the convicts have also been fined Tk 20,000,” said the court’s Additional Public Prosecutor Dirghatama Barua.
The two suspects also received a three-year prison sentence under Section 201 for hiding the body.
The court acquitted Farhad Hossain, who bought the gold ornaments stolen in the robbery as he was not found to be involved in the killing.
On May 25, 2018, Sen was on a walk in the Naval-2 area of the Sadarghat when she was killed. Her son filed a case over her murder.
APP Barua said that Sen used to go for regular walks in the area and had gone to pick flowers for a puja.
“As she was on her way to pick flowers in the Naval-2 area, Rubel and Abbas grabbed her, took her to an abandoned Pacific Group building, strangled her and hit her on the head, killing her.“
They wrapped her body in a blanket and hid it in the bushes. The suspects gave confessional statements to the court regarding their involvement.”
Sen, whose husband had passed away, lived with her family in a rented home in the Shib Bari Lane area of the port city’s Firingi Bazar.
According to the case documents, Sen left for her morning walk at 6am as she did every day. She usually returned at 8am. When she did not return, her family called her phone at 9am, but found it switched off.
They looked for her. Her son, Ratan Kanti Sen, filed a general diary at the Kotwali Police Station when she could not be found. He also took out an advertisement in the newspaper asking about his mother’s whereabouts.
The following day, her family went to the scene after a body was reported in the bushes in the Naval-2 area and identified her. There were signs of injury on her face, nose, ears, back, and hands.
Police detained Rubel and Abbas during the investigation. Police found keys to the abandoned building in Rubel’s possession.
During the initial investigation, Rubel and Abbas confessed their involvement in the killing.
They gave confessional statements to the court under Section 164, saying that they were taking yaba and talking on the day of the murder when Manju Sen passed by them around 6:30 am holding an umbrella and a bag.
Rubel and Abbas grabbed her and dragged her into the abandoned building. When she screamed, Rubel grabbed her by the throat. She then fell to the ground and died.
Once they confirmed she was dead, the two of them took her earrings and mobile phone. Abbas also took the rings on her hands. Rubel then brought a blanket, tied the body in it and the two of them left it in a bush.
They sold the gold jewellery later to a man named Farhad Hossain Zakir aka Rabbi. Zakir was also named as a suspect in the case, but was later acquitted.
The autopsy showed that Sen died from blood loss due to a head injury.
Police submitted the chargesheet on Oct 11, 2018.
The court ruled on Sunday after hearing the arguments of both sides and the testimony of 10 witnesses for the state and four for the defence.