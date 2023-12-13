EC restores candidacy of 43 more aspirants on appeal

As many as 43 election aspirants have won back the right to stand in the general election after a review of their appeals by the Election Commission.
A total of 211 candidates, whose nominations were initially rejected for various reasons, have successfully regained their candidacy so far.
On Wednesday, the fourth day of the review process, the EC also rejected 52 appeals and kept the decision on two others pending.
Enamul Haque Babul, the Awami League nominee for Jashore-4, and M Enamul Kabir Imon, who planned to run in Sunamganj-4 as an independent, were among the election hopefuls whose appeals were turned down.
Initially, the returning officer had validated their nominations, but the decision was challenged, leading to an appeal filed with the Election Commission for the cancellation of their candidatures due to 'debt default'.
Subsequently, both candidates had their nomination papers declared invalid, and they now have the option to seek legal recourse to reinstate their candidacies.
The hearing of the appeals will continue until Dec 15.
A total of 29 parties and 2,712 candidates are gearing up to contest in the parliamentary polls on Jan 7.
After scrutinising nomination papers, the EC disqualified 731 election hopefuls, and 561 of them sought reinstatement.
Aggrieved candidates still have the option to challenge the EC's decision at the High Court.