    বাংলা

    EC restores candidacy of 43 more aspirants on appeal

    The election regulator rejected 52 appeals and kept the decision on two others pending

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 13 Dec 2023, 02:19 PM
    Updated : 13 Dec 2023, 02:19 PM

    As many as 43 election aspirants have won back the right to stand in the general election after a review of their appeals by the Election Commission.

    A total of 211 candidates, whose nominations were initially rejected for various reasons, have successfully regained their candidacy so far.

    On Wednesday, the fourth day of the review process, the EC also rejected 52 appeals and kept the decision on two others pending.

    Enamul Haque Babul, the Awami League nominee for Jashore-4, and M Enamul Kabir Imon, who planned to run in Sunamganj-4 as an independent, were among the election hopefuls whose appeals were turned down.

    Initially, the returning officer had validated their nominations, but the decision was challenged, leading to an appeal filed with the Election Commission for the cancellation of their candidatures due to 'debt default'.

    Subsequently, both candidates had their nomination papers declared invalid, and they now have the option to seek legal recourse to reinstate their candidacies.

    The hearing of the appeals will continue until Dec 15.

    A total of 29 parties and 2,712 candidates are gearing up to contest in the parliamentary polls on Jan 7.

    After scrutinising nomination papers, the EC disqualified 731 election hopefuls, and 561 of them sought reinstatement.

    Aggrieved candidates still have the option to challenge the EC's decision at the High Court.

    RELATED STORIES
    EC scraps nomination of Jashore-4 AL candidate Babul over loan default
    Nomination of Jashore-4 AL candidate Babul scrapped
    He was alleged to have defaulted on loans for his construction materials business
    Security officers escort Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan, as he appeared in Islamabad High Court, Islamabad, Pakistan May 12, 2023. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/File Photo
    Court rejects Khan's plea to withdraw appeal in assets case
    Khan appealed last year in court against the Election Commission of Pakistan's finding that he had unlawfully sold state gifts
    8 injured in clashes between AL, independent candidates supporters in Shariatpur
    8 hurt as supporters of AL, independent candidates clash in Shariatpur
    The ruling party candidate, however, claimed that the feud was only between the local cable TV operators
    Expelled AL leaders Enu, Rupon get 7 years in jail for money laundering
    Casino suspects Enu, Rupon jailed for 7 years
    They were also convicted in another money laundering case linked to the illegal casino business last year

    Opinion

    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury