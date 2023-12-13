EC restores candidacy of 43 more aspirants on appeal

As many as 43 election aspirants have won back the right to stand in the general election after a review of their appeals by the Election Commission.

A total of 211 candidates, whose nominations were initially rejected for various reasons, have successfully regained their candidacy so far.

On Wednesday, the fourth day of the review process, the EC also rejected 52 appeals and kept the decision on two others pending.

Enamul Haque Babul, the Awami League nominee for Jashore-4, and M Enamul Kabir Imon, who planned to run in Sunamganj-4 as an independent, were among the election hopefuls whose appeals were turned down.