Panchagarh shivers at 12.6°C as fog thickens across northern district

Winter has begun to set in across Panchagarh, Bangladesh’s northernmost border district, as temperatures continue to dip each day.

The chill in the air deepens with the thickening fog, cold mornings, evening breezes, and dew settling over the fields.

The lowest temperature of the season was recorded at 12.6°C in Tetulia Upazila at 9am on Wednesday, down from 14.5°C the previous day -- a fall of nearly two degrees within 24 hours.

Jitendranath Roy, the acting officer at the Tetulia Weather Observation Centre, said temperatures are gradually dropping and a mild cold wave may sweep through the region towards the end of November.

“Several cold spells are likely to hit Panchagarh and its surrounding districts throughout December,” he said.

According to the Tetulia Met Office, fog will cover the region from evening until around 10am. In some areas, fog may persist even during the day due to high moisture levels in the air. This prevents sunlight from reaching the ground properly, causing temperatures to fall rapidly at night and dense fog to form at dawn.

Such weather is typically observed during the transition between autumn and winter, though climate change has been cited as a key contributing factor.

Jitendranath added that while the temperature dropped steadily, fog levels were slightly lower on Tuesday.

“Despite bright sunshine during the day, with highs around 30–31°C, the air feels sharply cold from evening till dawn,” he said.

Arif Hossain, an easy-bike driver from Molanipara village in Panchagarh Sadar, said, “The fog is so thick in the morning that even with headlights on, I can barely see the road. Hardly any passengers come out early now.”

Rafiqul Islam, a motorcyclist from Mannapara village in Boda Upazila, said: “I had to go out for urgent work this morning, but the cold made my hands go numb.”

Nur Nabi, a resident of Nayadighi village in the same Upazila, said: “It feels freezing in the morning. You can’t step outside without warm clothes.”

Dr Abu Sayeem, a paediatric specialist at Panchagarh Sadar Hospital, said the number of cold-related patients is rising as the temperature falls.

“Children and the elderly are increasingly suffering from colds and fevers,” he said.