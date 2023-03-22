'PM has as much power as necessary': State minister laments US rights report on Bangladesh

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam has expressed disappointment over the observations made about the 'concentrated power' of the prime minister in a US government report on the state of human rights in Bangladesh.

In the 2022 edition of the annual report published on Monday, the US State Department said Bangladesh’s constitution "provides for a parliamentary form of government that consolidates most power" in the office of the prime minister.

It also cast doubt on the fairness of the 2018 national election, where Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League won a third consecutive term.

Reacting to the report on Tuesday, Shahriar said, "Of course, Bangladesh is a parliamentary democracy and every country understands and knows how thorny our journey has been and still is."