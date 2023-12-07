    বাংলা

    Train derails in Dhaka’s Tejgaon after crashing into crane

    Train service to Dhaka is suspended, but trains are still setting off from Kamalapur Rail Station

    Published : 7 Dec 2023, 01:16 PM
    Updated : 7 Dec 2023, 01:16 PM

    Three carriages of the Titas Commuter Train have derailed near Tejgaon Station after it crashed into a crane working on the Dhaka Elevated Expressway.

    The accident has halted train service towards Dhaka, but trains are still leaving Kamalapur Rail Station on the other line. The train was headed from Akhaura to Kamalapur.

    “The train collided with a crane working on the Elevated Expressway in the Nakhalpara area a little after 4:30 pm,” said Sub Inspector Sekandar Ali of the railway police. “Three carriages derailed. The engine was damaged. Train service to Dhaka has been suspended.”

    A section of the Dhaka Elevated Expressway from Kawla to Kamalapur crosses the rail lines. A portion of the expressway, from Kawla to Tejgaon, was opened to traffic recently after construction was complete.

    Construction work is still ongoing on the section from Tejgaon to Kamalapur. The accident occurred on this section of the project.

