IGP advises Eid holidaymakers to keep valuables with relatives

Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun has advised citizens to keep their valuables with their relatives while leaving their residences for home towns or villages before Eid-ul-Fitr.

“Police have taken adequate measures to ensure security for the homebound holidaymakers on the roads. But please keep your valuables with your relatives while leaving,” he said after inspecting security measures at Sadarghat launch terminal in Dhaka on Wednesday.