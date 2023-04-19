    বাংলা

    IGP advises Eid holidaymakers to keep valuables with relatives

    Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun says police have strengthened security although there was no threat

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 19 April 2023, 03:48 PM
    Updated : 19 April 2023, 03:48 PM

    Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun has advised citizens to keep their valuables with their relatives while leaving their residences for home towns or villages before Eid-ul-Fitr.

    “Police have taken adequate measures to ensure security for the homebound holidaymakers on the roads. But please keep your valuables with your relatives while leaving,” he said after inspecting security measures at Sadarghat launch terminal in Dhaka on Wednesday.

    He said police strengthened security although there was no threat.

    Mamun also visited Sayedabad bus terminal and Kamalapur Railway Station.

    He said the pressure of passengers might increase before Eid. He urged all to call the 999 national helpline if they face any problems.

