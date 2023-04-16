    বাংলা

    2 drivers die after bus and pickup truck crash in Dinajpur

    At least 12 others have been injured in the accident

    Dinajpur Correspondent
    Published : 16 April 2023, 08:23 AM
    Updated : 16 April 2023, 08:23 AM

    A pickup truck driver and a bus driver have been killed after their vehicles collided head-on in Dinajpur’s Birampur.

    The accident occurred on the Dinajpur-Gobindaganj Road in the Bijul area at 7 am on Sunday, according to Birampur Police Station chief Mominul Islam.

    The dead have been identified as bus driver Rabbani, 35, from Kabirajhat in Dinajpur’s Birganj and pickup truck driver Azad, 36, from Brahmanbaria.

    A Nabil Paribahan bus was heading towards Dinajpur after taking on passengers in Dhaka. The vehicle collided head-on with a pickup truck carrying vegetables, Mominul said, citing eye-witnesses.

    “Both drivers died on the spot as the front portions of both vehicles were smashed in the accident. Twelve bus passengers sustained injuries in the incident,” the police official added.

    The fire service helped locals rush the injured to Birampur Upazila Health Complex.

    The on-duty doctor at the hospital referred five wounded passengers to Rangpur Medical College Hospital and a hospital in Dinajpur, while the rest were given first aid.

