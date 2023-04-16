2 drivers die after bus and pickup truck crash in Dinajpur

The dead have been identified as bus driver Rabbani, 35, from Kabirajhat in Dinajpur’s Birganj and pickup truck driver Azad, 36, from Brahmanbaria.



A Nabil Paribahan bus was heading towards Dinajpur after taking on passengers in Dhaka. The vehicle collided head-on with a pickup truck carrying vegetables, Mominul said, citing eye-witnesses.



“Both drivers died on the spot as the front portions of both vehicles were smashed in the accident. Twelve bus passengers sustained injuries in the incident,” the police official added.



The fire service helped locals rush the injured to Birampur Upazila Health Complex.