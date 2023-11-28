    বাংলা

    Police arrest 3 for beating man to death in Chattogram home

    Sumon Saha was fatally beaten over a feud believed to be linked to gold and drug smuggling, according to the police

    Chattogram Bureaubdnews24.com
    Published : 28 Nov 2023, 04:46 AM
    Updated : 28 Nov 2023, 04:46 AM

    Police have arrested three people after a man was beaten to death in Chattogram due to an existing feud.

    The incident occurred on Monday in the port city's Riazuddin Bazar, leading to the apprehension of the suspects on Tuesday morning.

    The victim was identified as Sumon Saha, 45. Police suspect that he was killed over a dispute linked to gold and drug smuggling.

    Sumon resided on the second floor of RS Tower on Riazuddin Bazar's Abdullah Siddiqui Road. On Monday, a group of men entered his home and subjected him to a fatal beating.

    As a result of the assault, Sumon exhibited bruises on various parts of his body, according to Assistant Commissioner Atanu Chakraborty.

    Authorities are working to extract more information by questioning the suspects in custody, Atanu added.

