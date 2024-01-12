PM Hasina, new cabinet members pay tribute to Bangabandhu, freedom fighters

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her new cabinet colleagues have paid tribute to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the fallen heroes of Bangladesh's Liberation War.
The premier placed a wreath at Bangabandhu’s mural in Dhanmondi at 10 am on Friday to mark the start of her fifth term following her party’s landslide victory in the national election.
The Awami League chief and members of her top team then placed laid a wreath at the Father of the Nation's portrait as a mark of tribute.
They later departed for Savar where the new cabinet, headed by Hasina, honoured the country’s freedom fighters at the National Martyrs’ Memorial.
The 37-strong cabinet led by Hasina was sworn in by President Md Shahabuddin on Thursday.
Hasina, the daughter of Bangabandhu, is serving as prime minister of Bangladesh for a record-extending fourth consecutive term -- her fifth in total.
For a fresh start, Hasina has picked 25 ministers and 11 state ministers.
More than half of them are going to work in a Hasina cabinet for the first time. As many as 14 ministers and 12 state ministers from the outgoing government have not been given a berth in the new cabinet.