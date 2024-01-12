PM Hasina, new cabinet members pay tribute to Bangabandhu, freedom fighters

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her new cabinet colleagues have paid tribute to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the fallen heroes of Bangladesh's Liberation War.

The premier placed a wreath at Bangabandhu’s mural in Dhanmondi at 10 am on Friday to mark the start of her fifth term following her party’s landslide victory in the national election.

The Awami League chief and members of her top team then placed laid a wreath at the Father of the Nation's portrait as a mark of tribute.

They later departed for Savar where the new cabinet, headed by Hasina, honoured the country’s freedom fighters at the National Martyrs’ Memorial.