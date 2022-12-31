    বাংলা

    Jammat did not take permission for Dhaka procession: DMP commissioner

    The Jamaat-e-Islami activists brought out a procession on Friday in solidarity with the BNP's anti-government movement

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 31 Dec 2022, 08:45 AM
    Updated : 31 Dec 2022, 08:45 AM

    Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq cited Jamaat-e-Islami’s failure to get permission to carry out a procession as the reason why police blocked the party’s rally in the capital.

    “They (Jamaat-e-Islami) didn't seek or take permission from the police [for the procession],” Faruq said at a media briefing on Saturday, a day after 11 people were detained at Dhaka's Mouchak.

    Police learnt from various sources that Jamaat loyalists had planned to gather at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque and the nearby Abul Hotel after the Jummah prayers on Friday, according to Faruq. But they were deterred by the heavy police presence in the area.

    A group of Jamaat activists later led a procession out of Rampura in solidarity with the BNP's anti-government movement. But the procession was blocked by police at Mouchak. A brief sequence of back-and-forth chases occurred before the men allegedly pelted policemen with brickbats.

    Faruq blamed Jamaat for the clash and said legal action will be taken over the incident. “They [Jamaat activists] were angered by the police intervention and began attacking law enforcers. Eleven police officers were injured.”

