Jammat did not take permission for Dhaka procession: DMP commissioner

Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq cited Jamaat-e-Islami’s failure to get permission to carry out a procession as the reason why police blocked the party’s rally in the capital.

“They (Jamaat-e-Islami) didn't seek or take permission from the police [for the procession],” Faruq said at a media briefing on Saturday, a day after 11 people were detained at Dhaka's Mouchak.

Police learnt from various sources that Jamaat loyalists had planned to gather at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque and the nearby Abul Hotel after the Jummah prayers on Friday, according to Faruq. But they were deterred by the heavy police presence in the area.