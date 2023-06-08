    বাংলা

    Police arrest two executives of pesticide company after two boys die of poisoning

    The chairman and MD of DCS pest control were arrested following the death of two brothers in Bashundhara residential area

    Senior Correspondent
    Published : 8 June 2023, 07:28 AM
    Updated : 8 June 2023, 07:28 AM

    Police have arrested the chairman and managing director of a pest control company after two boys died of poisoning after pesticides were used on their home in the Bashundhara residential area.

    DCS Organisation Chairman Ashrafuzzaman and MD Farhadul Amin were arrested in Tangail and Brahmanbaria following raids, said DB Deputy Commissioner Moshiur Rahman of the Lalbagh Division.

    Police will provide the details at a press briefing at 1 pm on Thursday, he said.

    On Friday, the pest control company staff sprayed pesticide to kill cockroaches at a house in I block of the Bashundhara Residential Area.

    Two days later, the family returned to their house and fell sick immediately. The entire family was admitted to the hospital.

    Nine-year-old Shahil Mobarat Zayan died under hospital care on Sunday morning, while Shayan Mobarat Zahin, 15, died at 10 pm on the same day.

    The boys’ father, businessman Mobarak Hossain Tushar, a former president of Dhaka Uttara Royal Club, filed a case with the Vatara Police Station on the incident.

