Police arrest two executives of pesticide company after two boys die of poisoning

Police have arrested the chairman and managing director of a pest control company after two boys died of poisoning after pesticides were used on their home in the Bashundhara residential area.

DCS Organisation Chairman Ashrafuzzaman and MD Farhadul Amin were arrested in Tangail and Brahmanbaria following raids, said DB Deputy Commissioner Moshiur Rahman of the Lalbagh Division.

Police will provide the details at a press briefing at 1 pm on Thursday, he said.