    Police probe negligent deaths in Old Dhaka building blast

    The blast on Tuesday devastated the first three floors and the basement of the building, killing at least 22 people

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 10 March 2023, 05:41 PM
    Updated : 10 March 2023, 05:41 PM

    Police have started a case over the Siddique Bazar building blast in Old Dhaka, citing charges related to deaths caused by negligence without naming any accused. 

    Sub-Inspector Palash Saha filed the case on Thursday night, Bangshal Police Station chief Mujibur Rahman said on Friday. 

    Mujibur is investigating the case. “We’ll check if there was negligence or something else and who was responsible,” he said. 

    The blast on Tuesday devastated the first three floors and the basement of the building, where many sanitary product shops were situated. 

    At least 22 people have died in the incident so far and 15 are receiving treatment at hospital. Some of them are in critical condition. 

    The cause of the blast is yet unknown, but the authorities suspect gas accumulated in the building and the explosion occurred when someone lit a fire. 

    Police had earlier taken into custody for quizzing two of the owners of the building and the proprietor of a shop in a case over unnatural deaths. 

    Mujibur said they would be accused in the new case if their involvement is found in the investigation. 

    Dhaka South City Corporation has declared the seven-storey building risky while the Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha is working to stabilise the badly damaged structure. RAJUK will decide later whether the building should be demolished. 

    The authorities have barricaded one side of the street outside the building out of fears that it may collapse due to vibration from vehicles. 

    Traffic is allowed to use only one side of the street, which is creating huge gridlocks in Old Dhaka.

