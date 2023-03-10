Police probe negligent deaths in Old Dhaka building blast

Police have started a case over the Siddique Bazar building blast in Old Dhaka, citing charges related to deaths caused by negligence without naming any accused.

Sub-Inspector Palash Saha filed the case on Thursday night, Bangshal Police Station chief Mujibur Rahman said on Friday.

Mujibur is investigating the case. “We’ll check if there was negligence or something else and who was responsible,” he said.

The blast on Tuesday devastated the first three floors and the basement of the building, where many sanitary product shops were situated.