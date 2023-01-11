    বাংলা

    Death toll from gas cylinder blast in Dhamrai rises to 4

    Manzurul Islam, 32, succumbs to his wounds following the deaths of his wife, child and niece

    Published : 11 Jan 2023, 11:36 AM
    Another victim of a cylinder explosion triggered by a gas leak in a kitchen in Dhaka's Dhamrai has succumbed to his burn wounds, taking the death toll in the incident to four.

    Manzurul Islam, 32, died during treatment at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery on Wednesday.

    He suffered burns on 33 percent of his body, according to Ayub Hossain, the burn institute's resident doctor.

    The incident also claimed the lives of Manzurul's wife Josna Begum, 25, their 2-year-old daughter Marium, and niece Sadia Akhter, 19.

    His sister-in-law Hosne Ara, 30, is currently fighting for her life in hospital care.

    The blast occurred in the Islampur area early on Saturday when Josna lit up a matchstick for the stove. The Fire Service and Civil Defence said gas had accumulated in the kitchen as the doors and windows were closed overnight amid the winter cold.

