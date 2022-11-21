Home minister not ruling out police negligence over death-row militants' escape from custody

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan says there may have been some neglect of duty on the part of the police after two militants on death row escaped from law enforcers with the help of a few associates.

“It was a coordinated effort launched by the criminals after surveying the area. They will be brought to book after an investigation,” the minister said on Monday.

On Sunday, Moinul Hasan Shamim alias Samir and Abu Siddique Sohel alias Shakib were heading to a courtroom in Dhaka to testify in a case when they suddenly sprayed some chemicals in the eyes of the policemen escorting them before being whisked away by their cohorts.