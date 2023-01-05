    বাংলা

    Hasina will address the nation Friday

    It will mark the completion of the fourth year of the current tenure of the Awami League government

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 5 Jan 2023, 05:48 PM
    Updated : 5 Jan 2023, 05:48 PM

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will address the nation on Friday in commemoration of the completion of the fourth year of the incumbent Awami League government.

    Hasina will deliver her speech at 7:30pm, Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha reported on Thursday, citing her Assistant Press Secretary MM Emrul Kayas.

    Her address will be broadcast on state-owned Bangladesh Television and Bangladesh Betar.

    Private TV channels and radio stations will also air the address.

    Hasina is serving as prime minister for the third consecutive term after her party won the 11th parliamentary election by a landslide on Dec 30, 2018.

    She formed a new government on Jan 7, 2019. No leader in the country’s political history has been at the helm for this long.

