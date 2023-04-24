Shahabuddin sworn in as 22nd president of Bangladesh

Mohammed Shahabuddin has been sworn in as the 22nd president of Bangladesh to ‘protect, support, and secure’ the Constitution.

He takes on the role of head of state after a career as a lawyer, a member of the judiciary, and a commissioner at the Anti-Corruption Commission.

Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury conducted a brief 10-minute oath-taking ceremony at the Bangabhaban Darbar Hall at 11 am on Monday.

Outgoing president Md Abdul Hamid, the only person in Bangladesh who has held the post of president for 10 years in two consecutive terms, was also onstage.

As part of the inauguration rites, after taking his oath, the new president was congratulated by the outgoing president. Then the mantle was handed over by the swapping of their seats.