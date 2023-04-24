Shahabuddin sworn in as 22nd president of Bangladesh

Mohammed Shahabuddin has been sworn in as the 22nd president of Bangladesh to ‘protect, support, and secure’ the Constitution.
He takes on the role of head of state after a career as a lawyer, a member of the judiciary, and a commissioner at the Anti-Corruption Commission.
Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury conducted a brief 10-minute oath-taking ceremony at the Bangabhaban Darbar Hall at 11 am on Monday.
Outgoing president Md Abdul Hamid, the only person in Bangladesh who has held the post of president for 10 years in two consecutive terms, was also onstage.
As part of the inauguration rites, after taking his oath, the new president was congratulated by the outgoing president. Then the mantle was handed over by the swapping of their seats.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique, the new president’s wife Rebecca Sultana and the departing president’s wife Rashida Khanam were in attendance.
Cabinet Secretary Mahbub Hossain moderated the ceremony.
Shahabuddin, an Awami League candidate, was elected uncontested on Feb 13. Some people held the post multiple times. Hence, Shahabuddin is the 17th person to take the office.
New president Shahabuddin will return to his Gulshan residence following his oath and shift to Bangabhaban in the evening, he said.
Hamid will stay at his home in Dhaka’s Nikunja, leaving the Bangabhaban after the end of his second term as president. After being elected MP in 1996, Hamid got a 2,160 square feet plot at Nikunja and built a three-storey house there.
He was sworn in as Bangladesh's 20th president on Apr 24, 2013 after the death of Md Zillur Rahman.
FROM STUDENT LEADER TO PRESIDENT
Born in Pabna in 1949, Shahabuddin was an active member of the Pabna District Chhatra League, the Awami League's student affiliate, in his early days. He would later go on to serve as the president of the unit.
He was a freedom fighter.
After the 1971 Liberation War, he achieved his LLB degree from Rajshahi University in 1975 after completing his MSc at the same university.
Shahabuddin joined the BCS judicial cadre in 1982. Having served in various capacities in the judiciary for 25 years, he retired as a district and sessions judge in 2006.
Shortly after the BNP and the Jamaat-e-Islami formed a coalition government in 2001, leaders and supporters of the Awami League and its affiliates, as well as members of minority communities, across the country came under attack, with various crimes, including murder, rape and looting being reported.
After the Awami League returned to power in 2008, the government formed a commission headed by Shahabuddin to investigate those crimes. From 2011-2016, Shahabuddin served as a commissioner of the Anti-Corruption Commission.
He also served as a presidium member of the Awami League.
Shahabuddin has one son. His wife Rebeka Sultana is a former joint secretary.
He wrote regular columns at bdnews24.com on topics ranging from politics, Bangabandhu to different policy level issues.