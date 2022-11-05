Police detain two suspects over an explosion in Uttara

Police have detained two men for suspected involvement in an explosion inside a clothing merchandiser’s office in Dhaka’s Uttara.
Uttara West Police Station chief Md Mohsin said the caretaker of the building of the merchandiser Fashion Village’s office, Habib Ullah, and a staff identified by a single name Shihab were detained on Friday evening. One of them was found having a fresh injury on his hand.
“The detainees are being questioned about their involvement in the incident. We’ve also recovered a live homemade explosive and remnants of six explosives, which have already been exploded,” he said.
bdnews24.com was not able to learn which of the arrestees had injuries on his hand.
Police were notified on Friday afternoon about an explosion which had taken place in a kitchen on the third floor of the building, which was situated in sector 5 of Uttara, the police station chief said. The floor is occupied by the Fashion Village merchandiser.
Mohsin said the explosion may have taken place while the explosives were being made or moved from one place to another.