Police detain two suspects over an explosion in Uttara

Police have detained two men for suspected involvement in an explosion inside a clothing merchandiser’s office in Dhaka’s Uttara.

Uttara West Police Station chief Md Mohsin said the caretaker of the building of the merchandiser Fashion Village’s office, Habib Ullah, and a staff identified by a single name Shihab were detained on Friday evening. One of them was found having a fresh injury on his hand.

“The detainees are being questioned about their involvement in the incident. We’ve also recovered a live homemade explosive and remnants of six explosives, which have already been exploded,” he said.