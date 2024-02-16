Chattogram police seek toll waiver for 23 emergency vehicles at Bangabandhu Tunnel

The Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) has requested toll-free access for 23 of their vehicles used in rescue operations and other duties inside the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel.
They have also sought four more vehicles to enhance their emergency response capabilities.
The CMP has already sent a formal request to the Department of Roads and Bridges, according to Deputy Commissioner SM Mostain Hossain.
Since its inauguration on Oct 29 last year, the Bangladesh Navy has been tasked with ensuring the tunnel's overall safety, while the police handle legal issues, including accidents.
"We've asked the Roads and Bridges Department for toll exemptions for 23 CMP vehicles that belong to the traffic and crime departments of the port zone to facilitate smooth operations inside the tunnel," said Mostain.
The request was made at January's end but the CMP has yet to receive a response, he added.
The deputy commissioner said that police are primarily called in to deal with road accidents inside the tunnel. With the exception of the cars belonging to the Patenga and Karnaphuli Police Station chiefs, all other police vehicles currently pay tolls.
“Police vehicles used in a personal capacity should still be charged tolls. But the 23 vehicles used for operational duties should be exempt,” he said.
These include cars of on-duty officers from the traffic and crime departments in the port zone, patrol cars, ambulances, wreckers, and those transporting police forces.
Currently, vehicles of the Patenga, Karnaphuli, and Anwara Police Station chiefs are granted immediate toll-free access, according to Tanvir Rifa, assistant engineer of the tunnel operation authorities. Other vehicles are subject to tolls.
“Toll policies are determined by our headquarters. We just perform our duties here,” said Tanvir when asked about the police's request for toll exemptions.
He added that he was aware of the CMP's request for toll exemption but authorities have yet to issue any directive in this regard.