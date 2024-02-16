Chattogram police seek toll waiver for 23 emergency vehicles at Bangabandhu Tunnel

The Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) has requested toll-free access for 23 of their vehicles used in rescue operations and other duties inside the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel.

They have also sought four more vehicles to enhance their emergency response capabilities.

The CMP has already sent a formal request to the Department of Roads and Bridges, according to Deputy Commissioner SM Mostain Hossain.

Since its inauguration on Oct 29 last year, the Bangladesh Navy has been tasked with ensuring the tunnel's overall safety, while the police handle legal issues, including accidents.