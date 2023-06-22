China praises Hasina’s fight against hegemonism: Bangladesh ministry

China always respects the way Sheikh Hasina is pushing the country forward by “fighting against hegemonism”, the Chinese ambassador in Dhaka has said in a meeting with LGRD minister.
Yao Wen visited the Secretariat to meet Tajul Islam on Thursday, the local government, rural development and cooperatives ministry said in a statement.
The Chinese ambassador welcomed Bangladesh’s decision to join the BRICS, a coalition of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, saying it would “further strengthen” ties between Bangladesh and China.
Wen lauded Prime Minister Hasina’s firm leadership and said other countries should refrain from interfering with a country’s internal affairs as per the international laws and United Nations Charter, the LGRD ministry said.
Last week, the Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said his country was with Bangladesh to oppose “all forms of hegemonism and power politics”.
The comment followed Hasina’s reaction to the new US visa policy and sanctions on the Rapid Action Battalion.
In a cautious response to China’s statement over the matter, the foreign ministry said the government wanted everyone to respect Bangladesh’s rights of sovereignty.
The ambassador was all praise for Hasina leading to Bangladesh’s economic growth, saying the country was an “inspirational example” for other Asian countries, the LGRD ministry said.
He said China sought to stay beside Bangladesh as a “trusted partner” in the journey towards prosperity.
Recalling his visit to Shenzhen in the 1990s, Tajul said China’s technological and infrastructural excellence was quite apparent back then as well.
He said China was an Asian pride for being the second largest economy in the world and Bangladesh and China could work together to improve the lives of the citizens of both countries.
Wen said China was keen to increase joint projects between the countries if Bangladesh proposes to do so.