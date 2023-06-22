China praises Hasina’s fight against hegemonism: Bangladesh ministry

Wen lauded Prime Minister Hasina’s firm leadership and said other countries should refrain from interfering with a country’s internal affairs as per the international laws and United Nations Charter, the LGRD ministry said.

Last week, the Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said his country was with Bangladesh to oppose “all forms of hegemonism and power politics”.

The comment followed Hasina’s reaction to the new US visa policy and sanctions on the Rapid Action Battalion.

In a cautious response to China’s statement over the matter, the foreign ministry said the government wanted everyone to respect Bangladesh’s rights of sovereignty.