RAB personnel among three people arrested for kidnapping attempt on Dhaka flyover

Banani police have arrested three people, including a member of the Rapid Action Battalion, for attempting to kidnap a travel agency proprietor and his nephew.

Confirming the arrest, the Banani Police Station chief Noor-E-Azam Mia said the trio was arrested in connection with a kidnapping attempt on the Mohakhali flyover on Saturday. He did not give further details.

One of the perpetrators was identified as Joy by television channel Jamuna TV, which was able to grab some footage of the incident.

The footage was shot while a team of the television station was coincidentally crossing the spot, the channel reported.

The footage showed two handcuffed men, identified as Shahidul Islam and his nephew Riaz, yelling for help around 2 am as some people in RAB vests were assaulting them.