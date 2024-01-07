'Satisfied' CEC Awal puts provisional turnout at 40%

Speaking at a media briefing after polling closed on Sunday, he said the figure may change when the final results arrive.

Awal said turnout was a major concern for the EC, but the voters “enthusiastically” cast their ballots despite the BNP’s boycott and violent protests.

He claimed there have been no reports of large-scale violence and that quick steps were taken to address alleged irregularities.

“And it is comforting that there has been no death due to election violence -- only a few minor incidents."

“We received some reports of rigging and ballot-box stuffing. We took immediate steps after being informed through the control room. There were some reports that proved to be false. We cross-checked them.”