'Satisfied' CEC Awal puts provisional turnout at 40%

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal has expressed his pleasure over the parliamentary polls in which they estimate nearly 40 percent of the voters turned up.
Speaking at a media briefing after polling closed on Sunday, he said the figure may change when the final results arrive.
Awal said turnout was a major concern for the EC, but the voters “enthusiastically” cast their ballots despite the BNP’s boycott and violent protests.
He claimed there have been no reports of large-scale violence and that quick steps were taken to address alleged irregularities.
“And it is comforting that there has been no death due to election violence -- only a few minor incidents."
“We received some reports of rigging and ballot-box stuffing. We took immediate steps after being informed through the control room. There were some reports that proved to be false. We cross-checked them.”
Addressing concerns about ballot-box stuffing, Awal said officials will exclude ballots lacking signatures while counting.
A man was murdered in an attack outside a polling station in Munshiganj, but the CEC claimed the incident was not directly connected to the polls.
He also said the polls were free and fair even under a partisan administration because the government was “sincere”.
“We’ll be able to say whether the election has been acceptable once the people and the media speak after the final results are out.”