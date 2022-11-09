Bangladesh river authority orders halt to construction of Karnaphuli dry dock

The National River Conservation Commission (NRCC) has ordered the suspension of construction work on a dry dock and other facilities along the banks of the Karnaphuli River in Chattogram's Anwara.

Manjur Ahmed Chowdhury, chairman of the commission, issued the order on Wednesday after a meeting on the illegal occupation and pollution of the Karnaphuli and other rivers, canals and reservoirs.

The deputy commissioner of Chattogram has been directed to report back to the NRCC within seven days after implementing the order.