Bangladesh river authority orders halt to construction of Karnaphuli dry dock

The National River Conservation Commission (NRCC) has ordered the suspension of construction work on a dry dock and other facilities along the banks of the Karnaphuli River in Chattogram's Anwara.
Manjur Ahmed Chowdhury, chairman of the commission, issued the order on Wednesday after a meeting on the illegal occupation and pollution of the Karnaphuli and other rivers, canals and reservoirs.
The deputy commissioner of Chattogram has been directed to report back to the NRCC within seven days after implementing the order.
A team of experts will review the feasibility of the dry dock and recommend steps to protect the river, according to Manjur. "Work will remain on hold until then," he said.
The Karnaphuli dry dock is being built by a private firm on 30 acres of land leased from the Chattogram Port Authority and the land ministry in Anwara.
However, NRCC chief Manjur flagged concerns about the encroachment of the river after inspecting sections of the third Karnaphuli bridge and the river's Patenga end on Tuesday.
“The Karnaphuli River is important not only for Chattogram, but the entire country. About 95 percent of the country's trade is done through the port on the banks of the Karnaphuli. The areas that have been occupied should be freed," he said.
“Almost all parts of the Karnaphuli dry dock run into the river. The new Fishery Ghat and all the ice factories around it also encroach on the river. This is very unfortunate."
He also criticised the local authorities for "turning a blind eye" to the encroachment of the river.