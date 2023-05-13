Bangladesh fears great danger from cyclone Mocha, prepares to evacuate half a million people

Bangladesh has started preparations to move to safety hundreds of thousands of people from the potential path of Mocha, which has turned into a very severe cyclonic storm, prompting the authorities to raise the warning steeply to a great danger signal.

The districts and seaports of Chattogram and Cox’s Bazar, along with 10 other districts, were under signal No. 8, with No. 10 being the highest alert, on Friday night, as the storm is expected to make landfall near the borders with Myanmar on Sunday. A virtual signal No. 11 means a total communication cut-off.

The Met Office said Chattogram and Cox’s Bazar might face wind-driven storm surge of 8-12 feet above the normal level under the peripheral effect of the storm. The storm surge in the other districts with the great danger signal is likely to be 5-7 feet above the normal level.

The 10 other districts under the great danger signal are Feni, Noakhali, Laxmipur, Chandpur, Barishal, Bhola, Patuakhali, Jhalakathi, Pirojpur and Barguna.

The cyclone was around 800 kilometres from the ports. The maximum sustained wind speed within 74 kilometres of the storm centre is about 150 kilometres per hour, rising to 170 kph, Bangladesh Meteorological Department said in a special bulletin.