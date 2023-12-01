Bangladesh maritime ports on alert as low over Bay intensifies

The Met Office has asked maritime ports in Bangladesh to raise distant cautionary signal No. 1 as a well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal has developed into a depression.

The weather system, packing winds of up to 50 kph, was positioned approximately 1,660 km off the Chattogram coast on Friday. It is likely to intensify further, according to a special weather bulletin.

All fishing boats and trawlers operating over the north Bay and deep sea have been instructed to stay close to the coast and proceed with caution until further notice.

On Nov 28, a trough of low pressure was detected over the south Andaman Sea and adjacent areas.