    বাংলা

    Bangladesh maritime ports on alert as low over Bay intensifies

    The Met Office asks maritime ports to raise distant cautionary signal No. 1 as a well-marked low turned into a depression

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 1 Dec 2023, 07:08 AM
    Updated : 1 Dec 2023, 07:08 AM

    The Met Office has asked maritime ports in Bangladesh to raise distant cautionary signal No. 1 as a well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal has developed into a depression.

    The weather system, packing winds of up to 50 kph, was positioned approximately 1,660 km off the Chattogram coast on Friday. It is likely to intensify further, according to a special weather bulletin.

    All fishing boats and trawlers operating over the north Bay and deep sea have been instructed to stay close to the coast and proceed with caution until further notice.

    On Nov 28, a trough of low pressure was detected over the south Andaman Sea and adjacent areas.

    The Met Office had previously cautioned that the depression could escalate into a deep depression and transform into a cyclone. If it evolves into a cyclone, it will be named Michaung (pronounced Migjaum), a name given by Myanmar.

    The most recent cyclone in the Bay of Bengal, named 'Midhili' by the Maldives, hit the coast near Barishal's Khepupara on Nov 17, with wind speeds reaching up to 88 kph. In addition to damaging plants and crops, the cyclone resulted in nine deaths.

    The weekend is expected to bring dry weather with partly overcast skies, while light fog may occur in the northern region and river basins from late night until early morning. In the last 24 hours, the lowest temperature in the country was recorded at 14.7 degrees Celsius in Rangpur’s Rajarhat.

    Night and daytime temperatures are likely to remain largely unchanged across the country.

    RELATED STORIES
    Cyclone Midhili weakens after crossing Bangladesh coast
    Cyclone Midhili weakens after making landfall
    Squally weather may continue over maritime ports, North Bay and adjoining coastal areas
    Chattogram Port suspends cargo handling as Cyclone Midhili hits coast
    Cyclone Midhili halts Chattogram Port
    Ships have been instructed to move away to outer anchorage
    Cyclone Midhili begins to cross coast near Khepupara
    Cyclone Midhili begins to cross coast near Khepupara
    The Met Office has raised the storm warning to danger signal 7 for Mongla and Payra ports
    Payra, Chattogram ports to hoist danger signal 7 as Cyclone Hamoon intensifies
    Danger signals for ports as Cyclone Hamoon intensifies
    The Met Office also asked the Cox’s Bazar port to hoist danger signal No. 6 and Mongla Port to hoist signal No. 5

    Opinion

    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury
    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron
    Europe's record gas stocks start to pressure prices
    John Kemp