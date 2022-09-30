Speeding bus crushes teenager to death near Dhaka airport

A case has been started against four suspects, who allegedly harboured an animus towards the victim, 15-year-old Md Shipon
A teenager has been killed after being run over by a bus in Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport area.
Police are yet to identify the 14-year-old homeless boy, who was wearing a denim pant and a T-shirt when the accident occurred at 1:30 am on Friday.
According to police, the boy was crossing the road next to the new building of the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh when two buses embroiled in a race approached at speed.
One of the buses hit the teen, leaving him dead on the spot, said Sub-Inspector Jahangir Alam of Airport Police Station.
Law enforcers are trying to collect CCTV footage of the incident in order to track down the errant bus, he added.