BSMMU, BCPS postgraduate doctors launch fresh protests for increased allowance

Physicians enrolled in postgraduate programmes at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) and Bangladesh College of Physicians and Surgeons (BCPS) have once again taken to the streets to demand a higher monthly allowance after rejecting a Tk 5,000 increase to their pay of Tk 20,000.

They are holding out for an allowance of Tk 50,000 and have issued a seven-day ultimatum to the authorities to meet their demands.