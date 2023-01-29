KNF member dies in Bandarban ‘gunfight’

Police in Bandarban have recovered the body of a suspected member of the Kuki-Chin National Front after what they said was a gunfight between the separatist group and Bangladesh’s security forces.

Alamgir Hossain, chief of Ruma Police Station, said they recovered the body from a roadside ditch near Munnuyam village under Paindu Union on Sunday morning. He could not immediately confirm the identity of the dead.