Hasina asks police to serve people with professionalism, compassion

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has called on the members of police to fulfil their duties diligently and earn the people's confidence by standing by them in times of need.
"In the modern age, policing services should be brought to every doorstep by prioritising the concept of citizen service," Hasina said while attending an event at the Bangladesh Police Academy in Rajshahi's Sardah on Sunday.
Highlighting the importance of public trust, she added: "Their [the public's] cooperation is crucial to deal with any natural disaster, to fight terrorism or for any other work."
The prime minister was given a guard of honour as she arrived at the academy for the passing-out parade of the 38th BCS batch of assistant superintendents of police. She later inspected the parade on an open-top jeep and handed out medals to the best probationary ASPs.
The Awami League chief stressed the need for police officers to carry out their responsibilities professionally and compassionately.
Quoting her father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's speech at the Rajarbagh Police Lines in 1975, Hasina said, “You are the police of a free country. You are not the police of foreign exploiters, but the people's police. Your duty is to serve the people, love the people and help those in distress."
"I would request all the members of the police force to carry out their duties with the utmost professionalism and dedication," she said.
Hasina also outlined her administration's goal of transforming Bangladesh into a developed nation by 2041. "We have to build a smart Bangladesh. We want to build a smart administration, a smart economy, a smart population and a smart police force.”
The police are also a key contributor to Bangladesh's progress, according to Hasina. "You [the young police officers] have to adopt modern strategies and work efficiently. We are taking appropriate steps to help the young generation lead Bangladesh's transformation into a developed and prosperous nation."