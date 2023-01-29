Hasina asks police to serve people with professionalism, compassion

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has called on the members of police to fulfil their duties diligently and earn the people's confidence by standing by them in times of need.

"In the modern age, policing services should be brought to every doorstep by prioritising the concept of citizen service," Hasina said while attending an event at the Bangladesh Police Academy in Rajshahi's Sardah on Sunday.

Highlighting the importance of public trust, she added: "Their [the public's] cooperation is crucial to deal with any natural disaster, to fight terrorism or for any other work."

The prime minister was given a guard of honour as she arrived at the academy for the passing-out parade of the 38th BCS batch of assistant superintendents of police. She later inspected the parade on an open-top jeep and handed out medals to the best probationary ASPs.