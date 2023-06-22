Central Hospital threatens to sue Dr Sangjukta for 'defamation' over deaths of woman, newborn

Dhaka’s Central Hospital has sent a legal notice to Dr Sangjukta Saha, demanding that the gynaecologist retract her statement blaming the hospital for the 'botched delivery' that led to the deaths of Mahbuba Rahman Ankhi and her newborn child.

The hospital authorities threatened to file a defamation suit against her under the Digital Security Act as they pinned responsibility for the tragedy on her.

Supreme Court lawyer Mohammad Mazharul Islam sent the notice to Sangjukta on behalf of the hospital on Wednesday.