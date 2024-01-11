Bangabhaban gears up for inauguration of Hasina's new cabinet

Preparations have begun in earnest for the inauguration of the Awami League government's new cabinet led by Sheikh Hasina at the Bangabhaban.

The members of the new cabinet have already been announced and the ruling party will form the government for a record-extending fourth consecutive term after they are sworn in on Thursday.

After leading her party to a resounding victory in the Jan 7 election, Hasina is also set to create history by serving as prime minister of Bangladesh for an unprecedented fifth term.

President Md Shahabuddin will administer the oath of office to the new cabinet members at the presidential palace’s Darbar Hall at 7pm.

The prime minister will be the first to take an oath, followed by the ministers and state ministers.