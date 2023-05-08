Three teens die in truck-motorcycle collision in Gopalganj

Three teen boys have died in a collision between a truck and a motorcycle in Gopalganj Sadar Upazila.

The incident occurred in the Sonashur area of the Dhaka-Khulna highway on Monday, said Abdur Rahman, sub-inspector at Gopinathpur Police Investigation Centre in the Sadar Upazila.

The dead have been identified as Jami Sheikh, 17, Hasan Sardar, 16, and Tajim Sheikh, 16. All of them were residents of Jalalabad Union.