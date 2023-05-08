Three teens die in truck-motorcycle collision in Gopalganj

Three teen boys have died in a collision between a truck and a motorcycle in Gopalganj Sadar Upazila.
The incident occurred in the Sonashur area of the Dhaka-Khulna highway on Monday, said Abdur Rahman, sub-inspector at Gopinathpur Police Investigation Centre in the Sadar Upazila.
The dead have been identified as Jami Sheikh, 17, Hasan Sardar, 16, and Tajim Sheikh, 16. All of them were residents of Jalalabad Union.
“Hasan used to drive a trolley. The three went to Gopalganj town by motorcycle to purchase equipment for the trolley. The motorcycle collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction as the three were on their way home. The motorcycle caught fire after it fell into a roadside ditch, leaving Jami dead on the spot,” said Gopalganj Fire Service senior station master SM Ariful Haque, citing the victims’ relatives and locals.
Hasan and Tajim were rushed to Gopalganj General Hospital after the accident. The doctors recommended they be transferred to Dhaka as their conditions deteriorated, but they died on their way to the capital.