Bangladesh to make convicts appear virtually in court after escape of death-row militants

The government has decided to make convicts, especially those on death row, appear in court from prison via video link in the aftermath of a daring escape by two militants.

“We’re working on the matter,” Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said on Wednesday, four days after the death-row militants made off from a crowded court area in Dhaka.

“I’ve spoken to the law minister [Anisul Huq] about conducting trial proceedings virtually without bringing the death-row inmate or convicts to court. He has agreed. The work will begin whenever the law ministry gives the greenlight.”

Law and Justice Secretary Md Golam Sarwar said they started working on the matter.

He hopes the process of convicts appearing virtually will begin soon.

“Guidelines will be needed for the judges, lawyers and accused. We’re looking into the legal ways.”