Hasina raises alarm over BNP's 'pyro-terrorism' amid anti-govt protests

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina says the BNP has once again displayed its proclivity for 'pyro-terrorism' during its campaign to oust the Awami League government and urged citizens to be careful.
"Everyone knows their [BNP] true nature -- they are arsonists. It was apparent yesterday as well," Hasina said on Sunday, a day after violent clashes erupted between the police and BNP loyalists across Dhaka.
Law enforcers arrested around 90 people following clashes with BNP supporters during the opposition party's sit-in protests at entrances to Dhaka on Saturday. Dhaka Metropolitan Police said BNP loyalists vandalised and torched vehicles, including three buses.
"They have burnt people alive before. They revealed their pyro-terrorist faces once again. They set fire to buses yesterday. I call on everyone to prevent these terrorists from harming Bangladesh," said Hasina.
The premier virtually inaugurated 50 model mosques and Islamic cultural centres as part of the government's efforts to promote Islam.
Highlighting the initiatives taken by her administration to spread the true message of the religion, she said, "Many parties have used Islam to come to power after the assassination of the Father of the Nation. But they never took any initiative to spread the religion and its teachings."
The Awami League government has also made efforts to modernise the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque and started the construction of separate prayer spaces for women, among other initiatives.
“When we formed a government in 1996, the Islamic Foundation didn’t have its own office building. We constructed a 10-storey building for them. They didn’t have a permanent office in all the districts. They only had temporary offices in 34 districts. We set up the Islamic Foundation's offices in every district and appointed officers.”
"But when we didn’t return to power in 2001, [BNP chief] Khaleda Zia stopped mosque construction. The work we did was left incomplete. That was really unfortunate,” she said.
Hasina also accused Khaleda of halting the construction of a mosque in the Cantonment area. “She didn’t allow the construction of minarets. When we formed our government for the second time, we completed the construction work.”
The renovation of Baitul Mukarram resumed after the Awami League returned to power in 2008, with Saudi Arabia partially funding the project, she added.
All mosques will continue to remain under the jurisdiction of the Islamic Foundation so that no government can interfere with their development, according to Hasina.
The prime minister also underscored her administration's 'zero-tolerance' policy towards militancy and violence. "Bangladesh will never embark on a path of militancy. Therefore, when you [preachers] deliver your sermons on Fridays, or when you spread your religious teachings, please create awareness among the people on social issues."