Hasina raises alarm over BNP's 'pyro-terrorism' amid anti-govt protests

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina says the BNP has once again displayed its proclivity for 'pyro-terrorism' during its campaign to oust the Awami League government and urged citizens to be careful.

"Everyone knows their [BNP] true nature -- they are arsonists. It was apparent yesterday as well," Hasina said on Sunday, a day after violent clashes erupted between the police and BNP loyalists across Dhaka.

Law enforcers arrested around 90 people following clashes with BNP supporters during the opposition party's sit-in protests at entrances to Dhaka on Saturday. Dhaka Metropolitan Police said BNP loyalists vandalised and torched vehicles, including three buses.

"They have burnt people alive before. They revealed their pyro-terrorist faces once again. They set fire to buses yesterday. I call on everyone to prevent these terrorists from harming Bangladesh," said Hasina.

The premier virtually inaugurated 50 model mosques and Islamic cultural centres as part of the government's efforts to promote Islam.