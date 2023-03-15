Police arrest director of Sheema Oxygen over deadly explosion

Police have arrested a director of Sheema Oxygen Limited, hours after a panel investigating the deadly explosion at the company’s Sikakunda plant handed its report to the Chattogram district administration.

Mahbubur Rahman, chief of Industrial Police, confirmed bdnews24.com that Parvez Uddin Shantu, the arrestee, currently holds the position as one of the company's directors along with his two brothers, Mamun Uddin, the managing director of the parent company Sheema Group, and Ashraf Uddin Bappi, another director.

The three brothers were accused in the case filed by the relative of a victim of the deadly explosion in the plant on Mar 4 that tore through the facility, leaving at least seven people dead and around 25 others injured.