Container flattens car in Chattogram’s Sitakunda

Several car passengers have been injured after the vehicle was crushed by a cargo container in Chattogram’s Sitakunda.
The incident occurred on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway in the Fauzdar Haat area on Saturday morning, the fire service said.
The injured were identified as Abu Bakr, 42, Musa Ahmed, 60, Adila Akhtar, 6, and Adina Akhtar, 3. All of them hail from Fatikchhari's Maizbhandar.
The car had come from the direction of Sitakunda and was making a u-turn at Fauzdar Haat, said Abdur Razzak, deputy assistant director of the Chattogram Division fire service. A speeding truck hauling a trailer of cargo containers towards Dhaka was behind the car. When the car braked, the truck swerved to avoid it, but one of its containers broke free from the chains and fell onto the car.
Fire service personnel were dispatched to the scene when the accident was reported, Razzak said. They rescued the injured passengers and sent them to the hospital.
Abu Bakr and Musa were brought to Chattogram Medical College Hospital, said Nayek Noor-e Alam of Chattogram police. However, neither of them are in critical condition.
The truck and the car were seized after the accident and legal action will be taken over the incident, said Awlia Police Station Sub Inspector Ujjal Ghosh.