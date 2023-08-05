    বাংলা

    Container flattens car in Chattogram’s Sitakunda

    Several of the vehicle’s passengers were injured in the accident in Sitakunda

    Chattogram Bureaubdnews24.com
    Published : 5 August 2023, 07:42 AM
    Updated : 5 August 2023, 07:42 AM

    Several car passengers have been injured after the vehicle was crushed by a cargo container in Chattogram’s Sitakunda.

    The incident occurred on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway in the Fauzdar Haat area on Saturday morning, the fire service said.

    The injured were identified as Abu Bakr, 42, Musa Ahmed, 60, Adila Akhtar, 6, and Adina Akhtar, 3. All of them hail from Fatikchhari's Maizbhandar.

    The car had come from the direction of Sitakunda and was making a u-turn at Fauzdar Haat, said Abdur Razzak, deputy assistant director of the Chattogram Division fire service. A speeding truck hauling a trailer of cargo containers towards Dhaka was behind the car. When the car braked, the truck swerved to avoid it, but one of its containers broke free from the chains and fell onto the car.

    Fire service personnel were dispatched to the scene when the accident was reported, Razzak said. They rescued the injured passengers and sent them to the hospital.

    Abu Bakr and Musa were brought to Chattogram Medical College Hospital, said Nayek Noor-e Alam of Chattogram police. However, neither of them are in critical condition.

    The truck and the car were seized after the accident and legal action will be taken over the incident, said Awlia Police Station Sub Inspector Ujjal Ghosh.

    RELATED STORIES
    A policeman stands next to a scene where, according to media reports, nine people have been stabbed and four others hurt by a car driven by the suspected attacker in Seongnam, South Korea, Aug 3, 2023.
    One dead, 12 hurt in stabbing incident near Seoul
    Nine people have been stabbed and four others hurt by a car driven by the suspected attacker in the town of Seongnam, police say
    Autorickshaw driver among three dead in Narsingdi road crash
    3 die in Narsingdi road crash
    An unidentified car rammed an autorickshaw on the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway in Shibpur Upazila
    Laguna driver lynched for hitting private car in Dhaka
    Laguna driver lynched in Dhaka
    Witnesses believe the attackers of victim Sabuj were drunk at that time
    Representational photo
    2 killed in Ctg road accident
    A woman and her two children sustained injuries in the accident, while her husband died in the crash

    Opinion

    Indictment could propel Trump closer to nomination
    Australians fight for the right to work from home permanently
    Big Tech super regulator would be a super dud
    Pakistan's imports of Russian crude face constraints