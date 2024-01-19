Chattogram residents suffer as disruption at LNG terminal shuts gas supply

Gas supply to households and industrial plants in Chattogram has been halted due to technical issues at a floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in Maheshkhali.

The unannouced disruption left residents in dismay on Friday, with households facing difficulties in preparing meals.

The impact has extended to local restaurants, where customers have either faced very limited options or had to leave empty-handed.

The disruption has also affected gas stations across the city, leading to a noticeable decrease in the operation of CNG-powered autorickshaws.

This has resulted in inconvenience for commuters during the weekend. Although autorickshaws were sparse, drivers were charging much higher fares than normal.

Aminur Rahman, general manager of Karnaphuli Gas Distribution Limited (KGDCL), said that the suspension of gas supply to Chattogram stems from problems at the two LNG terminals in Maheshkhali.