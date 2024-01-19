    বাংলা

    Chattogram residents suffer as disruption at LNG terminal shuts gas supply

    Gas supply to the port city has been turned off due to issues at an LNG terminal in Maheshkhali, authorities say

    Chattogram Bureaubdnews24.com
    Published : 19 Jan 2024, 09:15 AM
    Updated : 19 Jan 2024, 09:15 AM

    Gas supply to households and industrial plants in Chattogram has been halted due to technical issues at a floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in Maheshkhali.

    The unannouced disruption left residents in dismay on Friday, with households facing difficulties in preparing meals.

    The impact has extended to local restaurants, where customers have either faced very limited options or had to leave empty-handed.

    The disruption has also affected gas stations across the city, leading to a noticeable decrease in the operation of CNG-powered autorickshaws.

    This has resulted in inconvenience for commuters during the weekend. Although autorickshaws were sparse, drivers were charging much higher fares than normal.

    Aminur Rahman, general manager of Karnaphuli Gas Distribution Limited (KGDCL), said that the suspension of gas supply to Chattogram stems from problems at the two LNG terminals in Maheshkhali.

    A delay in commissioning at one of the terminals has exacerbated the issue. Rahman added that normal gas supply would resume once the issues are resolved.

    Chattogram's daily gas requirement for residential and industrial use is about 325 million cubic feet, with a supply of around 290 million cubic feet needed to maintain normalcy for both residential areas and industrial units.

    An ongoing gas crisis has been a source of frustration for residents of the port city, particularly due to the absence of any prior notice for the disruptions.

