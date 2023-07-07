RAB arrests man who was jailed for life in 2011 abduction

The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested a man, who was sentenced to life in prison in a case over the abduction of a teenage girl in Shariatpur in 2011.
The convict, 48-year-old Joynal Abedin Bepari, was arrested in an area under the Tongi East Police Station on Friday, the RAB-2 unit said at a media briefing.
“Abedin took a 15-year-old girl with a promise of a job from Naria Bangla Bazar area in Shariatpur in 2011. The family of the girl knew about the abduction after trying to trace her. The victim’s father later filed an abduction case against Abedin and his accomplices.”
The law enforcers rescued the girl but Abedin went into hiding at the time, according to the RAB. Abedin had lived in disguise since the court delivered the verdict.
The investigation officer of the case pressed charges against Abedin at the Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal which handed him life imprisonment and fined Tk 10,000 afterwards. An arrest warrant for Abedin was also issued.