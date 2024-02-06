Myanmar war: Bangladesh to evacuate residents from risky border areas

The Cox’s Bazar and Bandarban district administrations have taken the initiative to evacuate risky border areas as fighting between the Myanmar military and rebels led to casualties in Bangladesh, stirring panic among local residents.

Cox’s Bazar Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Shahin Imran and Bandarban Deputy Commissioner Shah Mujahid Uddin sent the orders to the relevant upazila officials on Tuesday.

There has been intermittent gunfire from across the border in Myanmar near Ghumdhum Union in Bandarban’s Nakhongchhari, Cox’s Bazar’s Ukhiya and Palankhali, and Teknaf’s Nhila Union.