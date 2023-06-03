Two Bangladeshis injured in deadly India train crash: official

The Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata has dispatched a delegation to a site in Odisha’s Balasore, where the deadly collision between three trains claimed scores of lives, to determine if Bangladeshi nationals were among the casualties.

The delegation, according to a video message posted on Facebook by Andalib Elias, the deputy high commissioner, will coordinate with the local authorities to track the whereabouts of the Bangladeshi nationals, who may have been affected by the train accident, dubbed as the worst one in the last two decades in India.