    Two Bangladeshis injured in deadly India train crash: official

    The Deputy High Commission in Kolkata says no report yet on any Bangladeshis among the 288 dead in the accident, but four are missing

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 3 June 2023, 02:23 PM
    Updated : 3 June 2023, 02:23 PM

    The Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata has dispatched a delegation to a site in Odisha’s Balasore, where the deadly collision between three trains claimed scores of lives, to determine if Bangladeshi nationals were among the casualties.

    The delegation, according to a video message posted on Facebook by Andalib Elias, the deputy high commissioner, will coordinate with the local authorities to track the whereabouts of the Bangladeshi nationals, who may have been affected by the train accident, dubbed as the worst one in the last two decades in India.

    The deputy high commissioner also said they have tracked down two injured Bangladeshi nationals, currently receiving treatment in two separate hospitals in the Indian state of Odisha.

    Andalib, however, did not reveal the names or identities of the injured Bangladeshi nationals.

    Confirming that the commission had not received any confirmation about the death of any Bangladeshi nationals yet, Andalib also said families of four other passengers contacted the commission via its Hotline, requesting the commission to track them down.

    On Friday, the Bangladesh mission in Kolkata requested to contact the deputy high commission via WhatsApp at +919038353533 for information. The commission also said it was communicating with the Odisha state government and Indian railways authorities for updates about Bangladeshi passengers.

    Chennai-bound patients and their families from Bangladesh frequently use the Coromandel Express, which runs from Kolkata to the capital of the state of Tamil Nadu.

    Indian media outlets reported that at least 288 people died and more than 1,000 others were injured in a collision between the Coromandel Express, the Howrah Superfast Express, and a goods train at Balasore on Friday evening.

    The Howrah Superfast Express derailed and became entangled with the Coromandel Express.

