    বাংলা

    Bangladesh issues warning signal 2 as Cyclone Mandous brews

    All fishing boats and trawlers over the north Bay of Bengal have been advised to come close to the coast and proceed with caution

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 8 Dec 2022, 05:35 AM
    Updated : 8 Dec 2022, 05:35 AM

    A depression over the Bay of Bengal has intensified into cyclonic storm 'Mandous', prompting the Bangladesh Meteorological Department to advise maritime ports to hoist distant warning signal No. 2.

    The sea was very rough in areas near the cyclone centre, with the sustained wind speed within a 54 km radius rising up to 88 kph in gusts, the Met Office said in a special weather bulletin on Thursday.

    All fishing boats and trawlers over the north bay have been advised to come close to the coast and proceed with caution. They are also advised not to venture into the deep sea.

    As of 6 am Thursday, the storm was centred about 1,650 km southwest of Chattogram port, 1,590 km southwest of Cox's Bazar port, 1,565 km southwest of Mongla port and 1,550 km southwest of Payra port.

    The storm over the southwest bay and adjoining areas is likely to move west-northwestwards.

    RELATED STORIES
    Tofazzel Hossain Miah
    Tofazzel named principal secretary
    Mohammad Salahuddin, private secretary to the prime minister, has been promoted and made PMO secretary
    Dhaka police chief vows tough action if BNP rallies in Naya Paltan on Dec 10
    DMP chief vows tough action if BNP rallies in Naya Paltan
    Commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq maintains gatherings must be held in fields, not on streets
    Deep depression forms over Bay of Bengal
    Depression deepens over Bay of Bengal
    The weather system may strengthen further and move west or north-west, meteorologists say
    Three die in separate motocycle accidents in Dinajpur
    3 die in motorcycle crashes in Dinajpur
    The motorcycles were crushed by a covered van and a BRTC bus in Dinajpur’s Birganj and Birampur

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher