Bangladesh issues warning signal 2 as Cyclone Mandous brews

All fishing boats and trawlers over the north bay have been advised to come close to the coast and proceed with caution. They are also advised not to venture into the deep sea.

As of 6 am Thursday, the storm was centred about 1,650 km southwest of Chattogram port, 1,590 km southwest of Cox's Bazar port, 1,565 km southwest of Mongla port and 1,550 km southwest of Payra port.

The storm over the southwest bay and adjoining areas is likely to move west-northwestwards.