Bangladesh issues warning signal 2 as Cyclone Mandous brews

A depression over the Bay of Bengal has intensified into cyclonic storm 'Mandous', prompting the Bangladesh Meteorological Department to advise maritime ports to hoist distant warning signal No. 2.
The sea was very rough in areas near the cyclone centre, with the sustained wind speed within a 54 km radius rising up to 88 kph in gusts, the Met Office said in a special weather bulletin on Thursday.
All fishing boats and trawlers over the north bay have been advised to come close to the coast and proceed with caution. They are also advised not to venture into the deep sea.
As of 6 am Thursday, the storm was centred about 1,650 km southwest of Chattogram port, 1,590 km southwest of Cox's Bazar port, 1,565 km southwest of Mongla port and 1,550 km southwest of Payra port.
The storm over the southwest bay and adjoining areas is likely to move west-northwestwards.