Bangladesh abstains from UN Human Rights Council vote against Russia

Bangladesh and 16 other nations have chosen not to vote on a resolution adopted by the United Nations Human Rights Council, calling for an immediate end to human rights violations by Russia in Ukraine.

The council adopted the resolution on the Situation of human rights in Ukraine stemming from the Russian aggression by a vote of 28 in favour and two against on Tuesday, according to the results published on the council’s website.

It called upon Russia also to immediately end its abuses and violations of international humanitarian law in Ukraine, and for the strict observance of all human rights and fundamental freedoms and for the protection of civilians and critical civilian infrastructure in Ukraine.

The council decided to extend the mandate of the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine for a further period of one year.