    বাংলা

    Bangladesh abstains from UN Human Rights Council vote against Russia

    The Human Rights Council adopts the resolution, calling for an immediate end to human rights violations in Ukraine

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 5 April 2023, 01:29 PM
    Updated : 5 April 2023, 01:29 PM

    Bangladesh and 16 other nations have chosen not to vote on a resolution adopted by the United Nations Human Rights Council, calling for an immediate end to human rights violations by Russia in Ukraine. 

    The council adopted the resolution on the Situation of human rights in Ukraine stemming from the Russian aggression by a vote of 28 in favour and two against on Tuesday, according to the results published on the council’s website. 

    It called upon Russia also to immediately end its abuses and violations of international humanitarian law in Ukraine, and for the strict observance of all human rights and fundamental freedoms and for the protection of civilians and critical civilian infrastructure in Ukraine. 

    The council decided to extend the mandate of the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine for a further period of one year. 

    It requested the Commission of Inquiry to provide an oral update to the council at its 54th session, to submit a comprehensive report to the council at its 55th session, and to submit a report to the General Assembly at its 78th session. 

    Those who voted in favour of the resolution included the US, the UK, France, the UAE, the Maldives, Nepal and Finland, which on Tuesday formally joined the NATO military alliance in a strategic setback for Russian President Vladimir Putin. 

    China and Eritrea voted against the resolution while Bangladesh, India and Pakistan were among those who abstained from voting. 

    Bangladesh had earlier voted in favour of a UN resolution on ending the humanitarian crisis created by the war in Ukraine. 

    It, however, abstained from voting in the UN resolution against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine because, it said, the text “missed the realistic points on diplomatic engagement and dialogue”.

    RELATED STORIES
    People walk in a street in Kabul, Afghanistan, November 9, 2022. REUTERS/Ali Khara
    Taliban's persecution of women could be crime against humanity: UN
    The Taliban seized power in August 2021, drastically curtailing women's freedoms and rights, including their ability to attend high school and university
    Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky visits positions of Ukrainian Border Guards near the border with Russia, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Sumy region, Ukraine March 28, 2023.
    Russian UN Security Council presidency is absurd: Zelensky
    Russia took over the presidency of the UN's top security body, which rotates every month
    Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council via a video link in Moscow, Russia, Mar 24, 2023. REUTERS
    Putin ally proposes banning ICC in Russia
    The proposal comes after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of war crimes
    UN rights chief demands immediate suspension of Bangladesh’s Digital Security Act
    Suspend DSA immediately: UN rights chief
    Volker Türk says the law is being used to arrest, harass and intimidate journalists and human rights defenders, and to muzzle critical voices online

    Opinion

    Nur-E-Alam Siddique … or the tale of 4 young militants
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    How post-2008 bank rules led to a 2023 problem
    Liam Proud
    The art of making remarkable memories
    Takir Hossain
    Greener Ramadan for sustainability
    Tasneem Hossain