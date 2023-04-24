Teen girl found dead at police stepfather’s house in Turag

A teen girl has died at the home of a member of the police in Dhaka’s Turag.

The body of 17-year-old Mushfiqa Naznin Muvi was recovered from the ‘D’ Block on Road 4 in Turag late on Sunday afternoon.

Police say the girl committed suicide and that Rabiul Alam, 32, was her stepfather.

An uncle of Muvi objected to Alam being named as her father on the autopsy report instead of her biological father, saying that he may have had some role in her death.