Teen girl found dead at police stepfather’s house in Turag

A teen girl has died at the home of a member of the police in Dhaka’s Turag.
The body of 17-year-old Mushfiqa Naznin Muvi was recovered from the ‘D’ Block on Road 4 in Turag late on Sunday afternoon.
Police say the girl committed suicide and that Rabiul Alam, 32, was her stepfather.
An uncle of Muvi objected to Alam being named as her father on the autopsy report instead of her biological father, saying that he may have had some role in her death.
Muvi argued with her younger brother about registering a new mobile SIM, said Maudut Howladar, chief of Turag Police Station. Her stepfather claims she hung herself in response to the argument.
Muvi was a first-year student at a local college.
Turag Police SI Upoma Kundu said the body was found hanging from the ceiling on the second floor of the building on Sunday afternoon after the incident was reported.
“Muvi’s younger brother saw the body of his sister through the window and cried out,” she said. “The family then called the police. Our initial belief is that she committed suicide.”
Muvi’s biological father was named Mobin Molla. He hailed from Jashore and was an expatriate living in Saudi Arabia. He died of cancer over a decade ago.
Muvi’s mother Shyamoli Akhtar married Constable Rabiul Alam nearly three years ago.
Rabiul is named as Muvi’s father in her college documents in place of Mobin, SI Upoma said. They have followed the details the family has given them, she said.
“We cannot confirm the reason she committed suicide before the autopsy and the police report are complete.”
Upon hearing reports of Muvi’s death, several members of her family, including her uncle Ruhul Amin and cousin Monir, rushed to Dhaka from Jashore.
Ruhul Amin said that Muvi was not the kind of girl to commit suicide because she was calm and levelheaded.
The marriage of Rabiul and Shyamoli happened nearly 10 years after Mobin’s death. Muvi has a brother who is a year younger. Shyamoli and her two children moved in with Rabiul after the marriage. The two then had a son.
Ruhul Amin said that "something big" must have pushed Muvi to suicide.
“Muvi's stepfather is not free of suspicion,” he said. “It is urgent that we investigate her stepfather and see if he has any history of such things.”
Ruhul Amin was also suspicious of how the name of Muvi’s stepfather had been used in place of her biological father on all her documents.
He said the family had come to Dhaka so they could take the body back to Jashore and bury it alongside her father, but her mother had not agreed to it.
bdnews24.com attempted to contact Muvi’s mother and uncle Ripon several times by phone for comment, but they could not be reached.
OC Maudut said the police learnt that Rabiul was her stepfather after the investigation started.
If Muvi’s uncles have any complaints over her death or over the identity of her father, the allegations should be reported to the police, who will investigate the incident urgently, he said.