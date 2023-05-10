Bangladesh asks farmers to harvest paddy immediately to avert damage from cyclone

The government has asked farmers to harvest ripe paddy, mangoes and other crops immediately as part of an effort to save them from the impact of a cyclone forming over the Bay of Bengal.

The Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief will hold an inter-ministry meeting on Wednesday to determine a way forward as the storm looms on the horizon.

The depression intensified into a deep depression in the Bay and might transform into a cyclonic storm by Wednesday evening. It will be called Mocha as proposed by Yemen.

If it maintains its current trajectory, the potential cyclone will traverse the coast through Cox’s Bazar and Myanmar’s Kyaukpyu on May 14, according to a forecast by the Met Office.