Two construction workers beaten to death on suspicion of theft in Rajshahi

Two construction workers have died after they were brutally beaten over the alleged theft of Tk 1 million in Rajshahi. Police have arrested four people in connection with the incident.

The assailants tied up the workers and beat them from noon to 8 pm on Thursday, according to the police.

Rezaul Karim, 45, and Rakibul Islam, 35, later died from their injuries in Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.

Both workers lived in Rajpara's Terokhadia Dabtola. Police have sent the bodies to the morgue for autopsy.