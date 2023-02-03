    বাংলা

    Two construction workers beaten to death on suspicion of theft in Rajshahi

    Police arrested four people for tying Rezaul and Rakibul to a pole and striking them with iron rods for allegedly stealing Tk 1 million

    Rajshahi Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 3 Feb 2023, 06:06 AM
    Updated : 3 Feb 2023, 06:06 AM

    Two construction workers have died after they were brutally beaten over the alleged theft of Tk 1 million in Rajshahi. Police have arrested four people in connection with the incident.

    The assailants tied up the workers and beat them from noon to 8 pm on Thursday, according to the police.

    Rezaul Karim, 45, and Rakibul Islam, 35, later died from their injuries in Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.

    Both workers lived in Rajpara's Terokhadia Dabtola. Police have sent the bodies to the morgue for autopsy.

    Rakibul and Rezaul worked as masons at the house of Mohammad Abdullah, a food factory owner.

    On Thursday, Tk 1 million was reportedly stolen from Abdullah's home, said Mazharul Islam, chief of Boalia Police Station.

    As the assailants suspected Rezaul and Rakibul had stolen the money, they tied the workers to a pole and struck them with iron rods and sticks to extract a confession.

    Police later raided the house and rescued the workers, who were seriously injured. They rushed them to the hospital, where Rezaul was declared dead. Rakibul died while undergoing treatment.

    Four suspects were arrested after police retrieved two video recordings of the incident.

    The arrestees are the house owner, Abdullah, 38, his father-in-law, Masum Reza, 50, his in-law Moinuddin Riyal, 19, and Imran Hossain, 21, manager of Modern Food factory.

    Police are preparing to file a murder case against them.

