Khulna court sentences 6 to death for rape of minor student

A court has sentenced six people to death for the rape of a class VI student in Khulna’s Shonadanga.

Khulna Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Abdus Salam Khan declared the verdict in the 2019 case on Tuesday.

The death row convicts are Morshedul Islam Shanto aka Shanto Biswas, Sheikh Shahadat Hossain, Rabbi Hasan Porosh, Mahmud Hasan Akash, Kazi Ariful Islam Pritam and Md Meem Biswas.