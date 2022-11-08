    বাংলা

    Khulna court sentences 6 to death for rape of minor student

    The case was filed over the rape of a class VI student in 2019

    Khulna Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 8 Nov 2022, 10:19 AM
    Updated : 8 Nov 2022, 10:19 AM

    A court has sentenced six people to death for the rape of a class VI student in Khulna’s Shonadanga.

    Khulna Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Abdus Salam Khan declared the verdict in the 2019 case on Tuesday.

    The death row convicts are Morshedul Islam Shanto aka Shanto Biswas, Sheikh Shahadat Hossain, Rabbi Hasan Porosh, Mahmud Hasan Akash, Kazi Ariful Islam Pritam and Md Meem Biswas.

    Shanto, Shahadat and Pritam are absconding, but the rest were in the dock to hear the verdict.

    The judge also fined each of them Tk 20,000.

    Four other suspects, whose names were not revealed because they were minors, received eight years in prison each.

    On the afternoon of Jun 29, 2019, Shanto Biswas called the student, who he had a prior acquaintance with, from her home on BK Roy Road in the city’s Dalmil Intersection area.

    He then took her to a house near the Bihari Colony Intersection, where she was gangraped.

    The following day, the student’s older sister filed a case naming nine suspects and two or three unidentified others at Shonadanga Police Station.

    In 2019, Md Momtazul Haque, chief of Shonadanga Police Station, filed charges against 10 suspects.

