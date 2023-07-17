GK Shamim sentenced to 10 years in jail for money laundering

A Dhaka court has handed down a 10-year prison sentence to SM Golam Kibria Shamim, a controversial contractor for government projects, in a money laundering case.

Seven of his associates have each been jailed for four years in the case as well.

Judge Mohammad Nazrul Islam of the Special Judge's Court-10 delivered the verdict in the presence of the accused on Monday, according to prosecutor Azad Rahman.

Additionally, the court has imposed a fine of Tk 38.3 million on the convicts. They must pay the fine within the next 60 days, failing which, another year will be added to their jail terms.