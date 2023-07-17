GK Shamim sentenced to 10 years in jail for money laundering

A Dhaka court has handed down a 10-year prison sentence to SM Golam Kibria Shamim, a controversial contractor for government projects, in a money laundering case.
Seven of his associates have each been jailed for four years in the case as well.
Judge Mohammad Nazrul Islam of the Special Judge's Court-10 delivered the verdict in the presence of the accused on Monday, according to prosecutor Azad Rahman.
Additionally, the court has imposed a fine of Tk 38.3 million on the convicts. They must pay the fine within the next 60 days, failing which, another year will be added to their jail terms.
The other convicts are Shamim's bodyguards, Md Delwar Hossain, Md Morad Hossain, Md Zahidul Islam, Md Shahidul Islam, Md Kamal Hossain, Md Samsad Hossain, and Md Anisul Islam.
Earlier in September 2022, Shamim was jailed for life in a firearms case, along with his seven bodyguards.
Shamim, who passed himself off as a Jubo League leader, made a fortune as a government contractor.
The Rapid Action Battalion arrested Shamim and his bodyguards in a raid on his business in Dhaka’s Niketon on Sept 20, 2019.
The authorities seized about Tk 20 million in cash, Tk 1.75 billion worth of fixed-deposit receipts or FDR savings, alcohol and firearms during the raid.
It came two days after a RAB unit arrested Jubo League leader Khaled Mahmud Bhuiyan, who was expelled by the organisation, for running illegal casino operations inside the Young Men’s Club in the capital's Fakirapool.
Shamim was known as an influential contractor in the neighbourhoods of Sabujbagh, Basabo and Motijheel. He also made headlines for using his influence over the Public Works Department to secure contracts.