Cumilla court sentences five people to death for schoolboy murder

A Cumilla court has sentenced five people to death and two others to seven years in prison for murdering a schoolboy in Homna Upazila of the district.
Additional District and Sessions Judge Jahangir Hossain gave the verdict on Sunday, according to Additional Public Prosecutor Md Rafiqul Islam.
The convicts who received the death penalty are Md Sujon Mia, 25, Al Amin, 30, Sohel Mia, 25, Md Shahin Mia, 27, and Shohag Mia, 28. Shohag was the only convict present before the court when the judge announced the verdict.
Akimul Haque Madhu and Abdur Rahman received the seven-year prison sentence. Both of them were present before the court.
In 2012, the convicts called Ashiqur Rahman alias Ashique, an eighth grader, over a dispute involving a romantic affair. They killed him by slitting his throat afterwards, the public prosecutor said, citing the case statement.
The convicts with the death penalty have also been fined Tk 30,000 each, while the other two will have to pay Tk 20,000 each.
One of the accused has been acquitted.
Ashiqur’s father expressed his satisfaction with the verdict and said he wanted to see the criminals sent to the gallows soon. “My son’s soul can now rest in peace."