    বাংলা

    Cumilla court sentences five people to death for schoolboy murder

    The murder was committed over a dispute involving a romantic relationship

    Cumilla Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 4 June 2023, 02:09 PM
    Updated : 4 June 2023, 02:09 PM

    A Cumilla court has sentenced five people to death and two others to seven years in prison for murdering a schoolboy in Homna Upazila of the district.

    Additional District and Sessions Judge Jahangir Hossain gave the verdict on Sunday, according to Additional Public Prosecutor Md Rafiqul Islam.

    The convicts who received the death penalty are Md Sujon Mia, 25, Al Amin, 30, Sohel Mia, 25, Md Shahin Mia, 27, and Shohag Mia, 28. Shohag was the only convict present before the court when the judge announced the verdict.

    Akimul Haque Madhu and Abdur Rahman received the seven-year prison sentence. Both of them were present before the court.

    In 2012, the convicts called Ashiqur Rahman alias Ashique, an eighth grader, over a dispute involving a romantic affair. They killed him by slitting his throat afterwards, the public prosecutor said, citing the case statement.

    The convicts with the death penalty have also been fined Tk 30,000 each, while the other two will have to pay Tk 20,000 each.

    One of the accused has been acquitted.

    Ashiqur’s father expressed his satisfaction with the verdict and said he wanted to see the criminals sent to the gallows soon. “My son’s soul can now rest in peace."

    RELATED STORIES
    Narayanganj court sentences three to death for child’s murder in captivity
    3 to die for child’s murder after abduction in Narayanganj
    The victim was a three-year-old child from the district’s Rupganj Upazila
    2 microbus passengers die in Cumilla road accident
    2 die in Cumilla road crash
    A Chattogram-bound truck rammed the microbus from behind and both vehicles fell into a ditch next to the highway
    Colleagues of Mizanur Rahman, a school teacher killed by perpetrators in Rajbari’s Pangsa Upazila, hold a protest rally demanding quick arrest of the murderers.
    Panic in Rajbari village after school teacher shot dead
    The colleagues of the slain school teacher threatened to suspend classes at all educational institutions if the attackers are not arrested
    Three dead after bus crushes autorickshaw in Habiganj
    3 die in Habiganj road accident
    Two passengers and the driver of an autorickshaw were killed after the three-wheeler was hit by a bus in Shayestaganj

    Opinion

    Henry Kissinger at 100: controversial policymaker and brilliant scholar
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps
    Is race swapping actually representation?
    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan