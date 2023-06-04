Cumilla court sentences five people to death for schoolboy murder

A Cumilla court has sentenced five people to death and two others to seven years in prison for murdering a schoolboy in Homna Upazila of the district.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Jahangir Hossain gave the verdict on Sunday, according to Additional Public Prosecutor Md Rafiqul Islam.

The convicts who received the death penalty are Md Sujon Mia, 25, Al Amin, 30, Sohel Mia, 25, Md Shahin Mia, 27, and Shohag Mia, 28. Shohag was the only convict present before the court when the judge announced the verdict.