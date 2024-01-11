    বাংলা

    Chinese President Xi congratulates Hasina on election victory

    The Chinese leader sends a letter

    News Desk
    Published : 11 Jan 2024, 05:04 PM
    Updated : 11 Jan 2024, 05:04 PM

    Chinese President Xi Jinping has congratulated Sheikh Hasina on her re-election as Prime Minister of Bangladesh for the fourth consecutive term.

    In his message, Xi wrote, “Sending you warm wishes on behalf of the people of my country and me.”

    According to the state-run BSS news agency, the message from President Xi arrived in a letter.

    The Chinese president highlighted that Bangladesh and China have a long history of friendship since the establishment of diplomatic relations. Both countries have supported each other equally over the last couple of years for the welfare of the people.

    Referring to their last meeting, which was held in South Africa’s Johannesburg last August, Xi said that the countries will make joint efforts to strengthen mutual trust and promote traditional friendly relations.

    “We will coordinate development strategies and promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation. We will take our partnership to a new height,” Xi was quoted by the BSS as saying in the letter.

    Besides wishing for the prosperity and well-being of the people of Bangladesh, Xi also wished Hasina good health and success.

