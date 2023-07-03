    বাংলা

    BSMMU residency programme doctors to strike indefinitely in push for better pay

    The work stoppage will begin on Jul 8 as part of the physicians' push for higher allowances and clearance of dues

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 3 July 2023, 11:02 AM
    Updated : 3 July 2023, 11:02 AM

    Physicians attending postgraduate residency programmes at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, or BSMMU, have announced an indefinite work stoppage to press home their demands for increased allowances, timely payments, and clearance of dues.

    The work abstention programme will begin on Jul 8, according to Jabir Hossain, president of the Postgraduate Trainee Doctors Association.

    At least 500 physicians, who are not on the government payroll and are considered private doctors, demonstrated on the campus of Bangladesh’s lone medical university last month, but their demands have yet to be met.

    "Despite repeated assurances from the authorities regarding our demands, we are still waiting for a resolution. That is why we have announced the work stoppage," Jabir said on Monday.

    The group also criticised Health Minister Zahid Maleque for his 'lack of awareness' about the predicament of the embattled physicians.

    "Health Minister Zahid Maleque's recent remarks about private trainees demonstrate that he is completely unaware of the scope of our work and the inhumane lives we are forced to lead. We'd like to know how a doctor can support a family on Tk 20,000 in today's volatile commodity market."

    The authorities, they claimed, have done nothing to address the physicians' concerns other than delaying the matter with false promises.

    As a result, the doctors will observe an indefinite work stoppage and stage a sit-in on the Central Shaheed Minar premises at 10:30 am on Saturday.

