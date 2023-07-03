BSMMU residency programme doctors to strike indefinitely in push for better pay

Physicians attending postgraduate residency programmes at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, or BSMMU, have announced an indefinite work stoppage to press home their demands for increased allowances, timely payments, and clearance of dues.

The work abstention programme will begin on Jul 8, according to Jabir Hossain, president of the Postgraduate Trainee Doctors Association.

At least 500 physicians, who are not on the government payroll and are considered private doctors, demonstrated on the campus of Bangladesh’s lone medical university last month, but their demands have yet to be met.